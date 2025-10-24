Green Day shares live 'Blood, Sex and Booze' track off '﻿Warning' ﻿reissue

'Warning' reissue artwork. (Reprise Records)
By Josh Johnson

Green Day has shared a live recording of their song "Blood, Sex and Booze," featured on the band's upcoming 25th anniversary Warning reissue.

The performance was captured during Green Day's performance in Tokyo in March 2001.

The Warning reissue, due out Nov. 14, includes a 21-track recording of the Tokyo show, along with the original album remastered and a collection of rarities, demos and B-sides.

Warning was first released on Oct. 3, 2000, and spawned one of Green Day's most-played live songs in the single "Minority."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!