Green Day selling Saviors tour guitars through Monster Energy Gear Program

Green Day is selling a pair of signed Gibson Les Paul guitars through the Monster Energy Gear Program.

Both instruments are autographed by Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool, and feature artwork inspired by their ongoing Saviors world tour. The trio has also contributed 50 drumheads featuring their laser-etched signatures.

To take part in the Monster Energy Gear Program, you need to purchase a Monster Energy product and upload a photo of your receipt at Monstergear.monsterenergy.com. That earns you "points" that you can use toward redeeming exclusive gear.

The Green Day guitars are available for 1,000 points, while the drumheads go for 750. The sale begins Friday.

The Saviors tour supports Green Day's new album, Saviors, and also celebrates the 30th and 20th anniversaries of Dookie and American Idiot. It comes to the U.S. in July.

