Green Day relives prank war with The Linda Lindas from summer tour

GREEN DAY ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Green Day is looking back at their summer tour, and specifically their prank war with opener The Linda Lindas.

In a video posted to Facebook, the "American Idiot" trio recaps all the different shenanigans they and The Linda Lindas got into at each other's expense, which included covering the stage with fake cockroaches and whoopee cushions and taping drum sticks together.

In the end, The Linda Lindas got the last laugh when they surprised Green Day with silly string during the after-party on the last night of the tour.

Along with getting into a prank war with The Linda Lindas, Green Day's tour included full-album performances of both Dookie and American Idiot each night in honor of their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries. It also supported the newest Green Day album, Saviors.

