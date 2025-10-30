Green Day relives Saviors tour with 'Suzie Chapstick' video

Green Day has premiered the video for "Suzie Chapstick," a track off the band's latest album, 2024's Saviors.

The clip features footage from the punk outfit's Saviors world tour, which not only supported the record it took its name from, but also celebrated the respective 20th and 30th anniversaries of Green Day's albums American Idiot and Dookie.

"Soooo it's pretty hard to believe it's been two years since we kicked off the Saviors run. What a trip!!!" Green Day says. "The 'Suzie Chapstick' vid is a look back at alllllll the chaos (and everything in between)."

You can watch the "Suzie Chapstick" video on YouTube.

While the Saviors tour is now over, you can catch Green Day on the big screen in their upcoming movie New Years Rev, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

