Green Day playing last-minute show in intimate Paris venue

GREEN DAY ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Green Day is making a habit of playing surprise shows.

Ahead of their headlining sets at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, the "American Idiot" trio played a last-minute concert at Sin City's 800-capacity Fremont Country Club. Now, they've announced a performance for November 4 at the Bataclan in Paris, which holds about 1,500 people.

"SURPRISE! We decided to hop on a plane and play a show in Paris," Green Day says.

For ticket info, visit GreenDay.com.

Along with announcing the Paris concert, Green Day teases, "P.S. we'll be seeing some more of you in other cities very soon." They previously shared that they'll be making a tour announcement on Thursday, November 2, and releasing a new song, "Look Ma, No Brains!", off their upcoming album, Saviors.

Saviors is due out January 19. It also includes the single "The American Dream Is Killing Me."

