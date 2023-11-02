Green Day, Måneskin & Avenged Sevenfold headlining Germany's 2024 Rock am Ring & Rock im Park

GREEN DAY Image Group LA/ABC (Image Group LA/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Green Day, Måneskin and Avenged Sevenfold are headlining the 2024 edition of Germany's Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals, taking place June 7-9.

The bill also includes Queens of the Stone Age, Parkway Drive, Corey Taylor, 311, Crosses, Bad Omens, Beartooth, Mudvayne, Atreyu and Keanu Reeves' Dogstar.

Much like England's Reading and Leeds, Rock am Ring and Rock im Park consist of two separate events held over the same weekend with the same lineup.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Rock-am-Ring.com and Rock-im-Park.com.

Green Day will also headline England's 2024 Isle of Wight festival, taking place June 20-23.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

