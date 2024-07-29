Green Day launches US tour Monday, playing '﻿Dookie' ﻿& ﻿'American Idiot'﻿ in full

ABC/Paula Lobo

By Josh Johnson

The American dream may be killing Green Day, but their U.S. tour is just beginning.

The punk trio will launch the North American leg of their worldwide tour Monday in Washington, D.C., during which they'll be supporting their new album, Saviors, which dropped in January. They'll also be celebrating the 30th and 20th anniversaries of their respective albums Dookie and American Idiot by playing both of them in full each night.

Artists also on the bill include The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

Green Day previewed the tour Friday with a performance on ABC's Good Morning America Summer Concert Series from New York City's Central Park. They played the Dookie classic "Basket Case" and the Saviors single "Dilemma."

For a full list of dates and ticket info, visit GreenDay.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!