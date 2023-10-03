Green Day, Lars Ulrich, The Black Keys & more to guest on upcoming second season of AXS TV's 'Power Hour'

GREEN DAY ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Green Day, Metallica's Lars Ulrich and The Black Keys are among the guests featured on the upcoming second season of Power Hour, AXS TV's rock-themed news and interview show.

Others set to appear include Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Heart's Nancy Wilson, The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson, Wolfgang Van Halen and Beartooth's Caleb Shomo, as well as members of Blondie, Sex Pistols, Godsmack, Staind, Bad Omens, The Interrupters, 311, Megadeth, Spiritbox and Royal Blood.

"The lineup of Rock & Roll legends we have for Season 2 of the Power Hour is comprised of some of the biggest names in music history," says Power Hour co-host Matt Pinfield. "Many of these artists I have known for years and consider friends, but being able to have them join the show with [co-hosts] Josh [Bernstein] and Caity [Babs] is a new career highlight for me. We're just as excited to turn viewers on to all of the new bands we've been discovering and premiering, who are the future of Rock music."

Season 2 of Power Hour premieres Thursday, October 5, at 11 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!