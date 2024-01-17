Green Day headlining EA Sports Madden Bowl ahead of Super Bowl

Green Day is headed to Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

EA Sports, which puts out the Madden NFL video game series, has announced the 2024 Madden Bowl, which will feature a headlining performance by the "American Idiot" trio. The event takes place February 9 at the Vegas House of Blues.

"Prepare your ears because we're gonna bring the loudest show of Super Bowl weekend!" Green Day says.

The band adds that they're "stoked to reunite with Madden NFL and remind the world that rock and football go together like EA Sports and 'It's in the Game!!'" — referring to EA Sports' catchphrase.

The Madden Bowl will also include performances by rappers Big Boi and Killer Mike.

Super Bowl LVIII takes place February 11 at Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Green Day, meanwhile, will release a new album, Saviors, on Friday, January 19. They're supporting the record on a world tour, which comes to the U.S. in July.

