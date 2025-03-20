Green Day filming scene for ﻿New Years Rev﻿ movie during LA concert

GREEN DAY ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Green Day is turning an upcoming show into a scene for their New Years Rev film.

The concert takes place March 25 at the Palladium venue and will be filmed for the part in the movie when Green Day plays a New Year's Eve gig.

"We'll be playing a few songs—a LOT of times (and maybe a few others)," Green Day says. "Movies take time, so plan to stay for 10-11 hours. But don't worry, we've got sandwiches and drinks covered."

If that sounds like something you'd be interested in, unfortunately the show is already sold out.

As previously reported, New Years Rev follows a trio of friends who mistakenly believe that their band is opening for Green Day during the aforementioned New Year's Eve show. It's inspired by the "American Idiot" outfit's early van-touring days.

Along with the Green Day members themselves, the cast includes Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

