Green Day details ﻿'American Idiot﻿' 20th anniversary reissue

As previously teased, Green Day has announced a giant reissue of their 2004 opus American Idiot in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The expanded set is due out Oct. 25, and will be available in eight-LP and four-CD collections. Both configurations also come with two Blu-ray discs.

Inside each package you'll find the original album, various B-sides, demos and a full live recording from a September 2024 album release show at New York City's Irving Plaza club. The Blu-rays include the Heart Like a Hand Grenade concert film, which was shot during the American Idiot tour, various live BBC recordings and a new documentary titled 20 Years of American Idiot.

You can listen to three of the bonus tracks, a "Holiday/Boulevard of Broken Dreams" demo, the B-side "Favorite Son" and the Irving Plaza recording of the song "Minority," now via digital outlets.

American Idiot will officially turn 20 on Sept. 21. Arriving during a relative decline in their popularity, American Idiot reinvigorated Green Day's career, earning six-time Platinum certification from the RIAA and spawning hits in the title track, "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "Holiday" and "Wake Me up When September Ends."

A punk rock opera, American Idiot also inspired a Tony-winning Broadway musical.

Green Day is currently on tour playing American Idiot in full to celebrate the upcoming milestone. They're also performing 1994's Dookie in its entirety in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

