Green Day debuts another new song during When We Were Young festival

Las Vegas has heard not one but two new Green Day songs.

According to setlist.fm, during the second night of Sin City's When You Were Young festival on Sunday, October 22, Billie Joe Armstrong and company debuted a previously unreleased tune called "Look Ma, No Brains!"

That followed Green Day's last-minute Vegas club show on Thursday, October 19, during which the band premiered the upcoming single "The American Dream Is Killing Me" ahead of its official release date on Tuesday, October 24.

Green Day headlined When We Were Young alongside blink-182, who also performed a number of new songs off their just-released comeback album, ONE MORE TIME...

Another WWWY highlight was a surprise appearance by skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who hopped onstage with Goldfinger to perform "Superman," which was famously featured in the Tony Hawk Pro Skater video game. You can watch footage of the performance now via frontman John Feldmann's Instagram.

