Green Day announces South American tour dates

ABC/Paula Lobo
By Josh Johnson

Green Day has announced a tour of South America.

The "American Idiot" rockers will play shows in Colombia, Peru, Chile, Brazil and Paraguay in August and September.

"South America, you've been oh so patient now we're here to make those dreams come true," Green Day says. "We're making our way down to you this August + September for what are going to be some truly epic shows!!"

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GreenDay.com.

Green Day will be supporting their latest album, 2024's Saviors, on the tour. A deluxe edition of the record drops on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

