Green Day announces intimate pre-When We Were Young Las Vegas show

Green Day has announced an intimate Las Vegas show ahead of their headlining performances at the 2023 When We Were Young festival.

The concert takes place Thursday, October 19, at the 800-capacity Fremont Country Club. Tickets go on sale that same day at 10 a.m. PT and are limited to two per person. They will be will-call only, and you'll have to show your ID and credit card at the door. The show is also 21 and over.

"Don't forget to wear your best zombie look, makeup and attire!" Green Day says. That's seemingly a reference to the latest teaser posted to their website, TheAmericanDreamIsKillingMe.com, which features a video of a zombie set to a clip of new Green Day music.

A previous teaser featured frontman Billie Joe Armstrong waking up in bed and looking at a calendar with the date October 24 circled.

When We Were Young takes place in Vegas on October 21 and 22. Blink-182 will also headline.

