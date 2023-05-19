grandson prepares for "passionate" rock festival crowd: "If they don't like it, they can leave"

grandson experiments with several different genres in his sound, but he'll be taking a trip straight into the land of heavy metal and hard rock when he plays Florida's Welcome to Rockville festival this weekend.

Speaking with ABC Audio, the "Blood//Water" artist acknowledges he can be a bit of an outlier at a festival like Welcome to Rockville, which this year is headlined by Slipknot, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and the reformed Pantera.

"I feel sometimes like a black sheep [on] the really conventional rock festival lineup," grandson shares.

Despite that, grandson still wants to play big rock festivals because they bring in "some of the most passionate and excited fans in America." Of course, that passion can cut both ways.

"I'm gonna give them some mixture of rock 'n' roll and whatever else I'm bringing," grandson says. "Some of them are gonna hate it, and some people will enjoy it."

"And if they don't like it, they can leave," he suggests.

grandson will play Welcome to Rockville on Sunday, after which he'll resume touring in support of his new album, I Love You, I'm Trying, which dropped earlier in May. He's hoping that the tenor of the tour will match the more personal and self-reflective tone of the record.

"I'm trying to take these themes of acceptance and this growing maturity that I'm hoping to live up to and apply it to my life on the road so that it is healthier and more sustainable, so that I'm drinking less, and so that I can do it for the rest of my life," grandson says. "That's kinda the goal here."

He adds, "I'm trying to be as present with it as I can, and enjoy it."

