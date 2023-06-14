grandson premieres video for '﻿I Love You, I'm Trying' ﻿track "Half My Heart"

grandson has premiered the video for "Half My Heart," a track off his new album, I Love You, I'm Trying.

The clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, finds the "Blood//Water" artist running in place as the world passes him by.

"In the midst of a really dark period of my life we wrote this kinda light song about the circular, cyclical nature of repeated habits," grandson says. "I wanted to make a video that leaned into the futile attempts at running away from who you are or who you're meant to be with. Plus I got to wear RC cars on my feet which was pretty sick."

I Love You, I'm Trying, grandson's sophomore album, was released in May.

grandson is currently touring the U.S. in support of I Love You, I'm Trying. K.Flay is also on the bill for select dates.

