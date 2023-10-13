grandson premieres "Something to Hide" video, announces '﻿I Love You, I'm Trying﻿' vinyl release

By Josh Johnson

grandson has premiered the video for "Something to Hide," a track off his new album, I Love You, I'm Trying.

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, finds the "Blood//Water" rocker jamming while surrounded by a group of balaclava-wearing fans. In between all the moshing, the fans write down some of their own secrets in keeping with the theme of "Something to Hide."

Along with the video, grandson has announced a vinyl release for I Love You, I'm Trying. The LP will be available January 19.

I Love You, I'm Trying, grandson's sophomore album, was first released in May.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

