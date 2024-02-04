Grammys 2024: Billie Eilish wins Song of the Year

The 2024 Grammys took place Sunday, February 4. While the winners of the rock categories were announced during the non-televised preshow, one alternative artist still took home a trophy during the main ceremony.

Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for her Barbie song "What Was I Made For?," which was previously named Best Song Written for Visual Media during the preshow.

"That's stupid, guys!" a shocked Eilish said during her acceptance speech. "Literally, I was looking at everybody's faces and I leaned over and I was like, 'Not a chance!'" She then thanked her brother and collaborator FINNEAS, who co-wrote "What Was I Made For?," as well as Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie.

Eilish also performed a string-laden rendition of "What Was I Made For?" during the ceremony while wearing a Barbie-inspired outfit.

Additionally, the show featured U2 performing their new single "Atomic City" from the high-tech Las Vegas Sphere, where they've been playing a residency.

During the preshow, boygenius' "Not Strong Enough" won Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, while their album the record was named Best Alternative Music Album. "Not Strong Enough" was also up for Record of the Year, while the record was among the nominees for Album of the Year. Those categories were won by Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" and Taylor Swift's Midnights, respectively.

During her speech, Swift gave a shout-out to her frequent producer Jack Antonoff and to fellow Album of the Year nominee Lana Del Rey.

