Governors Ball "closely monitoring" air quality situation in New York City

The Governors Ball festival, which is set to kick off this Friday in New York City, has shared a statement in regard to the city's air quality, which has been affected by smoke coming from Canadian wildfires.

"We're closely monitoring the air quality with weather experts and are in close contact with city officials," the statement reads. "As always, the health and safety of New Yorkers is our top priority."

"At this time, the festival is continuing as planned," it continues. "We are hopeful that conditions will improve in the coming days and are looking forward to a great weekend!"

NYC's Air Quality Index, or AQI, has reached "unhealthy" levels and an Air Quality Health Advisory has been in effect throughout the week.

Gov Ball is scheduled for June 9-11 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. The lineup includes headliners ODESZA, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo, as well as HAIM, FINNEAS, girl in red and Oliver Tree.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.