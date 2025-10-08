Gorillaz shares new ﻿'The Mountain'﻿ track, 'The Manifesto'

Gorillaz has shared a new song called "The Manifesto," a track off the Damon Albarn-led cartoon band's upcoming album, The Mountain.

"The Manifesto" features Argentine rapper Trueno, as well as a posthumous appearance by late D-12 rapper Proof.

"As space dust we are here forever and that's a mighty long time," says virtual member Russel Hobbs. "This is a musical meditation infused with light. A journey of the soul, with beats."

The Mountain, the follow-up to 2023's Cracker Island, is due out March 20. It also includes the previously released single "The Happy Dictator," which features Sparks.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

