Gorillaz shares new ﻿'The Mountain'﻿ track, 'The Manifesto'

'The Mountain' album artwork. (Kong)
By Josh Johnson

Gorillaz has shared a new song called "The Manifesto," a track off the Damon Albarn-led cartoon band's upcoming album, The Mountain.

"The Manifesto" features Argentine rapper Trueno, as well as a posthumous appearance by late D-12 rapper Proof.

"As space dust we are here forever and that's a mighty long time," says virtual member Russel Hobbs. "This is a musical meditation infused with light. A journey of the soul, with beats."

The Mountain, the follow-up to 2023's Cracker Island, is due out March 20. It also includes the previously released single "The Happy Dictator," which features Sparks.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!