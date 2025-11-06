Gorillaz shares new ﻿'The Mountain'﻿ track, 'The God of Lying'

'The Mountain' album artwork. (Kong)
By Josh Johnson

Gorillaz has shared a new song called "The God of Lying," a track off Damon Albarn's cartoon band's upcoming album, The Mountain.

"The God of Lying" features the post-punk band IDLES.

Virtual frontman 2D says of the track, "Can I tell you a secret? Doubt is very tiring but questioning things is really good for you."

"The God of Lying" marks the third track to be released from The Mountain, following "The Happy Dictator" and "The Manifesto." The album will arrive in full on March 20, 2026.

The Mountain is the follow-up to 2023's Cracker Island.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

