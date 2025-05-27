Gorillaz details full-album concerts in London

Parlophone Records
By Josh Johnson

Gorillaz has announced the details of their upcoming run of London concerts, three of which will feature full-album performances.

On the first night, Aug. 29, Gorillaz will play their 2001 self-titled debut album in its entirety, followed by a performance of 2005's Demon Days on night two, Aug. 30, and 2010's Plastic Beach on night three, Sept. 2.

The fourth night, taking place Sept. 3, will feature a mystery set list.

All four shows will be held at London's Copper Box Arena, which is also hosting the previously announced House of Kong exhibition celebrating the 25th anniversary of Gorillaz. If you purchase a House of Kong ticket, you'll get access to a presale for the Gorillaz performances.

For more info, visit Gorillaz.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!