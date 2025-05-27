Gorillaz details full-album concerts in London

Gorillaz has announced the details of their upcoming run of London concerts, three of which will feature full-album performances.

On the first night, Aug. 29, Gorillaz will play their 2001 self-titled debut album in its entirety, followed by a performance of 2005's Demon Days on night two, Aug. 30, and 2010's Plastic Beach on night three, Sept. 2.

The fourth night, taking place Sept. 3, will feature a mystery set list.

All four shows will be held at London's Copper Box Arena, which is also hosting the previously announced House of Kong exhibition celebrating the 25th anniversary of Gorillaz. If you purchase a House of Kong ticket, you'll get access to a presale for the Gorillaz performances.

For more info, visit Gorillaz.com.

