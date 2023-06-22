Gorillaz cancels US Getaway tour

Gorillaz's upcoming U.S. tour was already pretty short, but now it's not happening at all.

The four-date Getaway tour, which was set to hit Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago and Boston in September, has been canceled. In a statement posted by Boston's Fenway Park, which Gorillaz was scheduled to headline on September 19, Damon Albarn and company cite "scheduling conflicts and circumstances beyond our control."

"We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year," the statement reads. "We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can. We love our Gorillaz family and we can't wait to see you again."

The Gorillaz dates fell between Albarn's shows with Blur. The "Song 2" outfit is releasing their new album, The Ballad of Darren, their first record in eight years, on July 21.

