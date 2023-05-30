Gorillaz announce short U.S. tour

courtesy of Gorillaz

By Jill Lances

Gorillaz is coming back to the U.S. The virtual band, the brainchild of Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, just announced The Getaway tour, consisting of four U.S. dates in support of their recent album, Cracker Island.

The shows, billed as their final run of U.S. dates, will feature special guests KAYTRANADALil Yachty and Remi Wolf. The tour kicks off September 10 in Los Angeles, followed by stops in Austin on September 13, Chicago on September 16 and Boston on September 19.

A Live Nation presale kicks off Wednesday, May 31, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale happening Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. local time. More info can be found at gorillaz.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

