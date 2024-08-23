Good 'Morning': Incubus drummer teases "extravaganza" on US tour

After revisiting it in the studio, Incubus is bringing Morning View back to the stage.

The "Wish You Were Here" rockers will perform their 2001 album in full on their U.S. tour, which launches Friday in Detroit. In May, Incubus released a rerecorded version of Morning View, which drummer José Pasillas tells ABC Audio is a good reflection of how they'll be playing those songs on the tour.

"For the most part, it's the way we've been playing the songs forever," Pasillas says. "Or, forever meaning, like, probably the last eight, nine, 10 years."

Along with Morning View, Incubus will be playing hits from throughout their discography. Pasillas adds that the show's production will be "bigger, better, cleaner, meaner" than past tours.

"It just looks awesome," he says, laughing, "It's gonna be an extravaganza of sorts."

Said extravaganza will take place in arenas, including New York City's famed Madison Square Garden on Aug. 29. That will mark Incubus' first headlining show at MSG since 2004.

"To be able to check that off your places to play once is an achievement, so to play it again, I'm super excited," Pasillas says. "I've seen shows since we played there last but we haven't been there to play, so I'm really geeked out on that."

