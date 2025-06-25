Good Charlotte releases new single 'Rejects' off first album in seven years

Good Charlotte has released a new single called "Rejects."

The track marks the first preview of "The Anthem" outfit's upcoming album, Motel Du Cap, their first new record in seven years.

"Music gave us a way out, a place to belong and a way to find out who we really were. What we could be. And we did," Good Charlotte says. "Now we are happy to share the songs that tell the story of our lives now, looking back at the past, standing in the present, and always moving forward."

You can listen to "Rejects" via digital outlets. Its accompanying video is on YouTube.

Motel Du Cap is due out Aug. 8. That same day, Good Charlotte will perform on ABC's Good Morning America Summer Concert Series.

