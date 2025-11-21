Good Charlotte shares cover of The Pogues' 'Fairytale of New York'

Good Charlotte has shared a cover of The Pogues' holiday punk classic, "Fairytale of New York."

"This has always been one of our favorite Christmas songs of all time!" "The Anthem" outfit says. "What a classic story - We have always wanted to do our own little version of it with our friends and family for years to come. We love Christmas and the holidays, so it was really fun to make another Christmas song to add to our favorite Christmas playlist - happy holidays from GC to you and yours!"

You can watch the cover's accompanying lyric video on YouTube.

Good Charlotte is also set to perform "Fairytale of New York" during the upcoming ABC special The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, airing on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

The performance will cap an eventful 2025 for Good Charlotte, which saw them release their first new album in seven years, Motel Du Cap.

