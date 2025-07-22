Good Charlotte premieres video for ﻿'Motel Du Cap'﻿ song 'Stepper'

GOOD CHARLOTTE Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Good Charlotte has premiered the video for "Stepper," a track off the band's upcoming album, Motel Du Cap.

The clip stars the Madden twins as employees of the titular Motel Du Cap, imagined as a sort of shabby version of the famed Hotel du Cap in France.

You can watch the "Stepper" video on YouTube.

Motel Du Cap, which also features the lead single "Rejects," marks the first Good Charlotte album in seven years. It's due out Aug. 8.

That same day, Good Charlotte will perform on ABC's Good Morning America Summer Concert Series.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

