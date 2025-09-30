Good Charlotte, Breaking Benjamin playing 2025 Neon City Festival

Good Charlotte and Breaking Benjamin are among the bands playing the 2025 Neon City Festival, taking place Nov. 21-23 in Las Vegas.

The bill also includes Fitz and the Tantrums, Bowling for Soup, producer/DJ deadmau5 and hip-hop group De La Soul.

"There's nothing like the energy of Neon City Festival, and this year's headliners bring something for everyone," says Jeff Victor, CEO of Neon City Festival. "From pop-punk and alternative rock to hip-hop and indie pop, this year's lineup is stacked with talent that will light up downtown Las Vegas."

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit NeonCityFestival.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.