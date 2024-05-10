Go on tour with Hozier in new video for "Too Sweet"

HOZIER ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)

By Andrea Dresdale

It's unusual for an artist to release a video for a song after it's already hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but Hozier isn't just any artist.

The singer born Andrew Hozier-Byrne has just dropped the video for "Too Sweet," which recently became his first-ever chart topper in the U.K., the U.S. and in his home country of Ireland.  The video gives a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like for Hozier on tour: You see him rehearsing with his band, traveling to a venue, soundchecking and then taking the stage.

On Instagram, Hozier announced the video by writing, "It's been a thrill to play Too Sweet live for the first time and see all the incredible support for this song."

"Too Sweet" is from Hozier's Unheard, which features four songs that didn't make it onto his 2023 album Unreal Unearth.  He's currently on the North American leg of his current tour, which includes a stop at Lollapalooza in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!