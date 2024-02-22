GN'R's Duff McKagan remembers friendship and jamming with Mark Lanegan

Disney/Randy Holmes; Jordi Vidal/WireImage

By Josh Johnson

Mark Lanegan passed away February 22, 2022 — two years ago Thursday. Among his many admirers in the music industry is Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, who was good friends with the late Screaming Trees frontman.

"I met Mark sometime in the mid-'90s," McKagan tells ABC Audio. "He's also from the Northwest. We became friends and I started playing on some of his recordings, just as friends. Because we were both sober guys, to be frank."

With Screaming Trees, Lanegan helped pioneer the grunge sound that would make Seattle and the Pacific Northwest the defining music scene of the early '90s. He also had a prolific solo career, and sang with Queens of the Stone Age. In 2008, he released a collaborative album with Greg Dulli of The Afghan Whigs under the moniker The Gutter Twins.

McKagan was a fan of all Lanegan's work and remembers jamming with The Gutter Twins during a benefit concert some years back.

"It went so well," McKagan shares. "I played rhythm guitar and I sang, I knew all the songs. I'm like, 'I'm in! What backup do you want me to sing? I'll sing that one.'"

According to McKagan, that live collaboration almost continued into the studio.

"They're like, 'Man, maybe it's gonna be The Gutter Trio next record, what do you think?'" McKagan recalls. "I'm like, 'I'm in!' But we weren't able to do that."

McKagan's new solo album, Lighthouse, is dedicated in part to Lanegan.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!