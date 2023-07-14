The Glorious Sons announce new album, '﻿Glory'

The Glorious Sons have announced a new album called Glory.

The fourth studio effort from the Canadian rockers arrives September 6. It's the follow-up to 2019's A War on Everything, which spawned the single "Panic Attack."

"It was one of those classic times in a bands career where you have that awkward choice to either let go, or hold on as tightly as you can," frontman Brett Emmons says of making Glory. "We chose the latter. Every detail on this album was important to me -- and though I can't control how people will receive it, I did my best to control how kindly I look back on the music and the process."

Glory includes the previously released songs "Mercy Mercy" and "Lightning Bolt." A third cut titled "Dream" is out now via digital outlets.

The Glorious Sons will launch a U.S. tour in support of Glory in September.

Here's the Glory track list:

"Glory"

"Mercy Mercy"

"Cellular"

"Dream"

"House Lights"

"Speed of Light"

"Lightning Bolt"

"You Stay Young"

"Time Will Reign Down on Me"

"Cosmic Beam"

