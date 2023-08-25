The Glorious Sons love you on a "Cellular" level with new '﻿Glory﻿' song

Warner Music Canada/ADA Worldwide

By Josh Johnson

The Glorious Sons have premiered a new song called "Cellular," a track off their upcoming album, Glory.

"Cellular" is dedicated to frontman Brett Emmons' late grandfather to whom Emmons sings, "I love you so much/it's cellular."

"He was there when I quit school saying 'Brett knows what he wants to do,'" Emmons says. "He was everybody's biggest supporter -- and he didn't take life too seriously at all. There was never any talk of love or any real big emotion with him. So I guess this was my chance to tell him -- and a way for me to try and understand what I am and where I came from."

You can listen to "Cellular" now via digital outlets.

Glory, which also features the previously released songs "Mercy Mercy," "Lightning Blot," "Dream" and "House Lights," will be released September 6. It's the follow-up to 2019's A War on Everything, which spawned the single "Panic Attack."

The Glorious Sons will launch a U.S. tour September 6 in Pittsburgh.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

