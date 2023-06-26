Glastonbury roundup: Lana Del Rey gets cut off, Rina Sawayama calls out Matty Healy

In addition to Foo Fighters' surprise set, a whole lot happened at England's Glastonbury Festival.

Lana Del Rey's set got cut short after it started late. According to The Guardian, Del Rey's microphone cut out after she continued to perform past the festival's curfew. Prior to being led off the stage by security, Del Rey sang her song "Video Games" a cappella.

As for the reason Del Rey's set was delayed, she said, "I'm sorry. My hair takes so long."

Meanwhile, singer Rina Sawayama called out Matty Healy during her set, referencing comments The 1975 frontman made on a podcast about the ethnicity of rapper Ice Spice.

"I wrote this next song because I was sick and tired of microaggressions," Sawayama said of her track "STFU!", The Guardian reports. "So, tonight, this song goes out to a white man who ... mocks Asian people on a podcast."

"He also owns my masters," she added. "I've had enough."

Sawayama is signed to the record label Dirty Hit, which also releases The 1975's music. According to The Guardian, Healy was a director at Dirty Hit from 2018 to April 2023.

