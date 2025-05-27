Glass Animals' ﻿'Billboard﻿' Hot 100 record broken by Teddy Swims

Glass Animals Perform In Sydney Nina Franova/WireImage (Nina Franova/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Glass Animals' "Heat Waves" has lost control of the record for most weeks spent on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song's run of 91 weeks on the chart between 2021 and 2022 has now been surpassed by the Teddy Swims hit "Lose Control," which has just logged its 92nd week on the Hot 100.

"Heat Waves" had taken the record from The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," which spent 90 weeks on the Hot 100. The record before that was 87 weeks, set by Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive."

"Heat Waves" is a single off Glass Animals' 2020 album, Dreamland. Their most recent record is 2024's I Love You So F****** Much.

Glass Animals will launch a U.S. tour in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!