Glass Animals' ﻿'Billboard﻿' Hot 100 record broken by Teddy Swims

Glass Animals' "Heat Waves" has lost control of the record for most weeks spent on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song's run of 91 weeks on the chart between 2021 and 2022 has now been surpassed by the Teddy Swims hit "Lose Control," which has just logged its 92nd week on the Hot 100.

"Heat Waves" had taken the record from The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," which spent 90 weeks on the Hot 100. The record before that was 87 weeks, set by Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive."

"Heat Waves" is a single off Glass Animals' 2020 album, Dreamland. Their most recent record is 2024's I Love You So F****** Much.

Glass Animals will launch a U.S. tour in June.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.