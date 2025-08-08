Glass Animals release new song 'Vampire Bat'

Glass Animals have more fresh fruit for fans.

The "Heat Waves" band has released "Vampire Bat," the latest installment of what they call their Fresh Fruit Series. The series features outside guests and collaborators working with head Animal Dave Bayley on new sounds. This particular song is a collaboration between Bayley and Rob Bisel, known for his work with SZA.

Previous Fresh Fruit collaborations have featured The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr. and rappers Denzel Curry and Joey Bada$$.

The band is currently on their Tour of Earth, which includes an appearance at San Francisco's Outside Lands festival on Aug. 10. The tour wraps up in Stateline, Nevada, on Aug. 17.

