girl in red shares new song, "DOING IT AGAIN BABY"

girl in red has shared a new song called "DOING IT AGAIN BABY," a track off her very similarly titled upcoming album, I'M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!

"The most playful and fun track I've made," the "Serotonin" artist shares in an Instagram post. 'DOING IT AGAIN BABY' is out and ready to boost your confidence."

You can listen to "DOING IT AGAIN BABY" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The album I'M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!, the sophomore follow-up to 2021's if i could make it go quiet, arrives April 12. It also includes the single "Too Much."

girl in red will launch a U.S. tour in April.

