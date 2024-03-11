Gin Blossoms & Toad the Wet Sprocket announce co-headlining tour

This summer, relive the '90s with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket.

The "Hey Jealousy" and "Walk on the Ocean" bands are teaming up for a co-headlining tour, running from August 1 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to August 24 in Essex Junction, Vermont. If that bill isn't nostalgic enough for you, Vertical Horizon will be the tour's special guest.

"We have a lot of history with toad The Wet Sprocket and Vertical Horizon, and it's always fun to perform with them," says Gin Blossoms vocalist Robin Wilson. "I know our fans and theirs will enjoy the shows. I'm looking forward to an awesome summer of fine rock."

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GinBlossoms.net or ToadtheWetSprocket.com.

