Gigi Perez premieres ﻿'Back to the Beach' ﻿short film reflecting on breakout year

By Josh Johnson

Gigi Perez has premiered a new short film called Back to the Beach.

The 15-minute video reflects on the "Sailor Song" artist's breakout 2025, which included releasing her debut album, At the Beach, in Every Life, opening for Hozier and being named the Vevo DSCVR Artist of the Year.

In Back to the Beach, Perez returns to the Village Music Cafe in Palm Beach, Florida, where she first started performing, and reunites with her very first guitar.

"I think the first few years of putting music out under my artist name, there were a lot of constant roadblocks," Perez says. "Like, every single day, there was a door that you opened, and behind it was, like, a little fist that punched you in the face."

"But this year, it was different," she continues. "Things started to just flow and happen in a way that I just haven't experienced before ... I'm just so grateful."

Back to the Beach is now streaming on YouTube. It also includes performances of the songs "Fable" and "Sugar Water."

Gigi Perez's 2026 plans so far include performances at Coachella.

