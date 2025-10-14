Get lost forever in Wet Leg's new video for ﻿'moisturizer'﻿ track 'mangetout'

Wet Leg has premiered the video for "mangetout," a track off the band's new album, moisturizer.

The clip, self-directed by the "Chaise Longue" duo, finds frontwoman Rhian Teasdale dancing in her signature silver shorts while her face is obscured by a giant wig. At one point Teasdale removes the wig, only to emerge covered in blood.

You can watch the "mangetout" video on YouTube.

Moisturizer, the sophomore follow-up to Wet Leg's 2022 self-titled debut, dropped in July. It also includes the single "catch these fists."

Wet Leg will wrap up their U.S. tour in support of moisturizer Friday in Los Angeles. They're also performing on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

