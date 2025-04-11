'Get Born'﻿ again with Jet's '﻿Rarities'﻿ Record Store Day release

Jet will release their Get Born Rarities compilation on vinyl Saturday for the 2025 edition of Record Store Day. The collection includes demos and live recordings from the time of Jet's 2003 debut album, Get Born, such as an alternate demo version of the hit "Are You Gonna Be My Girl."

On that recording of "Are You Gonna Be My Girl," you can hear frontman Nic Cester cough during the intro of the song, which the band liked so much that they kept it in for the final version that you hear on Get Born.

"The cough was just an accident, obviously, it wasn't supposed to be there," Cester tells ABC Audio. "I was just clearing my throat before I was about to sing the song, but it became such a part of the character of it that we actually took the cough from the early version and included it on the final version of the song."

Cester adds that Jet kept several off-mic moments from the Get Born recording sessions on the actual album.

"Usually you would go to great pains to eliminate all of that," Cester says. "But I think at that moment in time, that was part of what we were sort of trying to communicate, was getting music back to a bit more of a raw, honest place where it's OK if you hear little, not even mistakes, but those things become colors and part of the storytelling."

As for the Get Born Rarities live tracks, one thing in particular jumps out at Cester.

"I can hear how thicker our accents were," he laughs. "I can hear little hints of Australian accent breaking through, and I guess our accents were a little broader back then."

Jet will launch a U.S. tour in May.

