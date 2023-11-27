Geordie Walker, Killing Joke guitarist, dead at 64

Aldara Zarraoa/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

Kevin "Geordie" Walker, guitarist for the band Killing Joke, has died at age 64.

A post on the Killing Joke Instagram reads, "It is with extreme sadness we confirm that at 6:30am on 26th November 2023 in Prague, Killing Joke's legendary guitarist Kevin 'Geordie' Walker passed away after suffering a stroke."

"He was surrounded by family," the post continues. "We are devastated. Rest In Peace brother."

Killing Joke formed in England in the late '70s. Thanks in no small part to Walker's unique style of playing guitar, Killing Joke was highly influential on bands ranging from Nine Inch Nails and Metallica to Nirvana and Soundgarden. Dave Grohl played drums on their 2003 comeback album.

In recent years, Killing Joke opened for Tool.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!