Geese among winners at 2026 Libera Awards

'Getting Killed' album artwork. (Partisan Records / Play It Again Sam)
By Josh Johnson

Geese was among the winners at the 2026 Libera Awards, which took place Monday in New York City.

The "Cobra" outfit's breakout 2025 album, Getting Killed, was named record of the year and best alternative rock record. The band also earned the award for breakthrough artist.

The Libera Awards celebrate the best in independent music. For the full list of winners, visit LiberaAwards.com.

Geese, meanwhile, is gearing up to launch their Getting Killed Again U.S. headlining tour, kicking off in September. They're also playing a number of upcoming festivals, including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

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