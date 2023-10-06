GAYLE premieres new single, "i don't sleep as good as i used to"

GAYLE has premiered a new single called "i don't sleep as good as i used to."

"'i don't sleep as good as i used to' is about losing your childlike magical thinking on the world," the "abcdefu" artist says. "The realities of the world slowly seep into you until one day you look up and you notice the world isn't running as perfectly as you once thought it was and maybe if you're quiet you can even possibly feel the weight we all feel living the human experience."

You can listen to "i don't sleep as good as i used to" now via digital outlets.

The new tune comes as GAYLE prepares to launch her upcoming U.S. headlining tour, which kicks off October 17 in Tampa, Florida.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

