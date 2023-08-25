GAYLE premieres new single, "leave me for dead"

GAYLE has premiered a new single called "leave me for dead."

The track is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video featuring the "abcdefu" artist staging her own funeral. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

"leave me for dead" follows GAYLE's Barbie soundtrack song "butterflies," which interpolates the Crazy Town hit "Butterfly."

GAYLE's also been busy on the road this year opening for Taylor Swift and Pink. She'll launch a headlining tour in October.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

