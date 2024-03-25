Gavin Rossdale "can only think great things" about ex Bush bandmates: "We kick-started ... an incredible life"

Bush will launch a greatest hits tour in the summer, though frontman Gavin Rossdale is the only remaining member in the band who's played on all those hits. Speaking with ABC Audio, Rossdale describes his "very English" relationship with his former bandmates.

"They just have their lives," Rossdale says. "I think they appreciate that I still work as hard as I can and keep the flame alive so that some of it helps them in their life."

The original Bush lineup featured Rossdale, guitarist Nigel Pulsford, bassist Dave Parsons and drummer Robin Goodridge. When Rossdale reformed the band in 2010 after their 2002 breakup, Pulsford and Parsons elected not to participate. Goodridge eventually left Bush in 2019.

"[Pulsford and Parsons] chose, which is beautiful and they deserve it ... they chose their families," Rossdale says. "[They've] been ever since as hardworking as being great family men, fathers, as I've worked as hard at trying to be in this band and be a great father."

Overall, Rossdale "can only think great things" about Bush's ex members, noting, "We kick-started, for all of us, an incredible life. An incredible life." He gives a shoutout to Pulsford in particular, sharing that he's "still always in awe" of his guitar playing.

"I've been around a lot of musicians, and I'm really lucky to have [current Bush guitarist] Chris [Traynor]," Rossdale says. "Chris is an incredible guitar player, but is really different from Nigel."

"For me, my takeaway is I was really lucky to have had two incredible guitar players," he adds. "One I still have, now."

Bush's tour launches in July. The bill also includes Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox, as well as Tim Montana and BONES UK on select dates.

