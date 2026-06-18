The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon announces solo tour

Hurricane Festival 2024 - Day 1 Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem performs at Hurricane Festival 2024 at Eichenring on June 21, 2024 in Scheessel, Germany. (Gregor Fischer/Getty Images) (Gregor Fischer/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon has announced a U.S. solo tour.

The headlining trek launches Sept. 10 in New York City and wraps up Oct. 13 in Philadelphia. It will feature Fallon backed by his solo band, The Painkillers.

Presales begin June 23, and tickets go on sale to the general public on June 26. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BrianFallon.net.

Fallon will be touring in support of his upcoming solo album, Not Bad for New Jersey, which is due out Sept. 10.

The most recent Gaslight Anthem album is 2023's History Books.

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