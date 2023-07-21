The Gaslight Anthem releases new song "History Books" featuring Bruce Springsteen

Prepare yourself for possibly the most New Jersey song of all time.

New Brunswick band The Gaslight Anthem has teamed up with Garden State icon Bruce Springsteen for a new collaborative track called "History Books."

"When Bruce Springsteen said I should write a duet for us, I think my head exploded," says Gaslight frontman Brian Fallon. "It will never get old to me that one of the greatest songwriters in the world, and one of my hero's voices, will forever be captured in a song I wrote at a small wooden desk, in October, in New Jersey."

You can listen to "History Books" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"History Books" is the title track off the next Gaslight album, due out October 27. It's the group's first record since announcing they were "returning to full time status as a band," seven years after going on hiatus in 2015.

The album History Books also includes the previously released single "Positive Charge." Here's the track list:

"Spider Bites"

"History Books" feat. Bruce Springsteen

"Autumn"

"Positive Charge"

"Michigan, 1975"

"Little Fires"

"The Weatherman"

"Empires"

"I Live in the Room Above Her"

"A Lifetime of Preludes"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.