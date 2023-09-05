The Gaslight Anthem shares new ﻿'History Books'﻿ track, "Little Fires"

Rich Mahogany Recordings/Thirty Tigers; Credit: Kelsey Hunter Ayres

By Josh Johnson

The Gaslight Anthem has shared a new song called "Little Fires," a track off their upcoming album, History Books.

"Little Fires," which is available now via digital outlets, is the third cut to be released from History Books following the single and the Bruce Springsteen-featuring title track.

"'Little Fires' is like the opposite end of the spectrum from the frustration you feel in 'History Books,'" says frontman Brian Fallon. "It's an empowerment song, about refusing to play along with the kind of people who always seem to be throwing a grenade into the room for no particular reason."

History Books is the follow-up to 2014's Get Hurt and is the first Gaslight album since they announced in 2022 that they were "returning to full time status as a band."

Gaslight will launch a U.S. headlining tour September 16 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

