The Gaslight Anthem covering Billie Eilish on new EP

The Gaslight Anthem In Concert Taylor Hill/Getty Images (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

The Gaslight Anthem has announced a new EP featuring a cover of Billie Eilish's "ocean eyes."

The four-track collection is titled History Books -- Short Stories and also includes two acoustic versions of songs off the new Gaslight album, 2023's History Books, and a new recording of the live favorite "Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts."

History Books -- Short Stories is due out Friday, March 22. You can check out a teaser video for the EP, which includes a clip of the "ocean eyes" cover, streaming on YouTube.

Along with the EP news, Gaslight has announced a summer U.S. tour, running from July 26 in Denver to September 1 in Detroit. Tickets go on sale March 22 at 10 a.m. local time; presales begin Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheGaslightAnthem.com.

You can also catch Gaslight rock their home state at New Jersey's Sea.Hear.Now festival in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!